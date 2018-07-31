The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 4.1 percent in the second quarter of 2018. President Trump called this the biggest rate of growth in decades. It was part of his continuing narrative that he inherited a failing economy.
The facts are these: he inherited 89 consecutive months of positive economic growth; four of which were above 4.1 percent, and 80 consecutive months of job growth. The Clinton administration had 13 consecutive months of economic growth in excess of 4.1 percent.
Most economists agree that the 4.1 percent was a "blip" created by foreign traders stocking up on U.S. goods in advance of the Trump tariffs kicking in. They say this phenomenon accounted for 1 point of the 4.1 percent and for a reduction of $50 billion in our quarterly trade deficit.
The Federal Reserve projected the economic growth rate for all of 2018 will be 2.8 percent, 2.4 percent in 2019 and 2.2 percent in 2020. These are not bad numbers, but they are far less than our hyperbolic president keeps predicting. The growth rate for the third quarter of 2018 will be announced Oct. 26, 11 days before the midterm elections.
Be alert out there!
Jerome Bourgeois
League City
