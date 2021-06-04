I write in rebuttal to a letter by Sandra Tetley which said I accused "Republicans of worshipping Satan" ("Republicans will do as we've always done," The Daily News, June 4).
This is false and something I would never do, much less use those judgmental words. I take issue with her attributing these words to me.
I invite her and others to reread my letter ("Republican party has abandoned decency, common good," The Daily News, May 26) when I was pretty hard on the Republicans with my honest views and questions.
I specifically invite Tetley to respond with specifics to my questions, not these nondescript generalities, which say nothing and aren't grounded in truth.
Maris Helfrich
Galveston
(1) comment
I'm glad to read Maris Helfrich does not think the Republican Party worships Satan.
