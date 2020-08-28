In response to the letter by Jerome Bourgeois ("I think you'll get my point better with these numbers," The Daily News, Aug. 25): He writes that "According to worldwide data, the European Union is made up of 28 countries and a population of 446 million. Using Pappous' number of deaths among the 28 countries on Aug. 13 was 11.1."
According to the website (ecdc.europa.eu) for the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (the EU equivalent of America's Centers for Disease Control), Spain alone reported 26 COVID-related deaths on Aug. 13.
The rest of Bourgeois' data has similar issues — the numbers are either completely wrong or lack relevant context.
Again, this newspaper and every media outlet should have a mandate to correct or not publish bad data. It's unfortunate that the management of The Daily News doesn't see themselves as gatekeepers of absolute truths.
Norman Pappous
League City
(2) comments
Here, let me fix this for you.
Thank God the management of The Daily News doesn't see itself as the gatekeeper of absolute truth.
(Also fixed your grammar.)
Bailey Jones sees himself as the gatekeeper of truth - his truth.
