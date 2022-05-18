In 2018, Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, and U.S. Rep. Randy Weber voted to support the Agricultural Improvement Act. This essential bill will expire on Sept. 30, 2023.
It's imperative legislators begin collaborating now on revisions so this bill can be renewed in a timely manner.
Catholic Relief Services strongly supports three provisions of this bill — food for education, food for peace and food for progress.
Food for education enables U.S. farmers and local growers to provide school meals in some of the world’s poorest countries. This increases enrollment, particularly among girls, and supports farmers at home and abroad.
Food for peace has fed 3 billion people in conflict-torn areas. This reduces the risk of civil war, terrorism and hunger-driven migration. People in over 150 countries have benefited since its inception.
Food for progress has two major goals: to improve agricultural productivity and to expand trade. It helps developing countries modernize agricultural. Donated U.S. commodities are sold on local markets. All proceeds are used to support agricultural, economic and infrastructure development. This helps stabilize developing countries politically and economically, while they achieve self-sufficiency.
War in the Ukraine, and the interruption of wheat and corn exports makes passage of this bill imperative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.