In response to the Associated Press story ("Texas president to meet with students on athletes' demands," The Daily News, June 16): To even consider a small segment of the enrollment would be allowed to impose their will on the majority, dictate policy and make demands of or to the storied University of Texas is ludicrous.
The greater majority of these individuals making demands accepted a scholarship and chose to attend UT knowing its rich history and traditions.
My advice to the esteemed interim President Jay Hartzell would be to tell these students if they no longer feel comfortable at the university to relinquish their scholarship and transfer to one more suited to their lifestyle and that the University of Texas will never be held hostage.
Hook 'em, Horns.
Ira J. Danner
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.