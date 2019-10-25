In response to Keri Heath's article ("Park board approves $40,000 for cultural coordinator," The Daily News, Oct. 23): Sounds like a great idea.
Hopefully, they'll hire someone from Galveston County who is currently living here and has been living here for an appreciable time.
Joe Elliott
Galveston
