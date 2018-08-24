I was shocked to recently see the state health department report that over 1 percent — nearly 60,000 — of school-age children are attending Texas schools without all required vaccines. Many of those exemptions are because parents are choosing not to vaccinate based on bad information.
As a parent and grandparent, this scares and angers me. Vaccines are lifesaving. This is proven. Please don’t let our area schools be among those affected by an outbreak. I’m not debating one’s ability to choose. However, with choices come consequences, and where vaccine-preventable illnesses are concerned, those consequences can be dire, even deadly to those who are susceptible.
With August being National Immunization Awareness Month, it’s reassuring to see reports that a significant number of Texans support vaccine school requirements. The majority of us agree vaccines work and adhere. To those who are unsure or opposed, get informed about the benefits of vaccines and make sure you and your family are current on yours. Please allow this prevention strategy to work for all of us.
Catherine Cooksley
Galveston
(1) comment
Un-vaccinated children should not be allowed to attend public, private, or parochial schools, period.
If a parent chooses not to have their child vaccinated, the parent should home-school the child, or find a group of like-minded parents to school a group of children.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.