La Marque petitioner has some explaining to do By DIANN MCCARTHY Sep 30, 2022 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I applaud The Galveston County Daily News.Joseph Lowry refused to acknowledge his deceit.I am a retired government accountant. I disallowed invoices.Talk is cheap. Who prepared this invoice? Why are there no legally required reports?Diann McCarthyTexas City Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMan accused in fatal DWI crash in Galveston released from hospital, charged with murderSheriff's Office searches for woman accused of fraudBody found in dumpster at Galveston's Austin Middle SchoolBen Raimer on ouster: 'This was a witch-hunt gone wrong'Developer buys rights to Balinese Room site; Katie's Seafood House rumors flyThree charged in two La Marque shootings, police sayOfficers seize 62 gaming machines in Hitchcock raidWith net worth of $7.7 billion, Fertitta becomes a Galveston firstOne dead, one critically injured in Texas City crashRaimer's statements inspire hard-edged letter from UT System CollectionsCrustacean celebration takes over downtown GalvestonPaddle-out ceremony honors Ball High School student killed in crashPuppy lounge popular at travel summitMemorial paddle-out honors teen killed in Sept. 2 crashLeague City goes green at Eco Fest and Arbor Day CelebrationLeague City firefighters remember 9/11 victimsCompetition heats up at annual firefighter games CommentedGuest commentary: Future of abortion rights and others is in our own hands (134) Galveston County's efforts along the border worth it, officials say (129) Guest commentary: Investigating Trump's document trove threatens US existence (123) Trump should have digitized trove of classified documents (92) Global energy cuts might force vegans to eat meat (77) Trump and his GOP supporters threaten the nation (64) Busing immigrants reveals an ugly, distorted soul (55) 'Fascism' column was right for all the wrong reasons (52) Raid on Trump’s house was a sign of hope for me (50) Driver charged in deadly Galveston crash just released from prison on 3rd DWI conviction, police say (50)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.