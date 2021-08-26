The new La Marque Middle School campus should be named after Vera Bell Gary, a retired educator who gave 36 years of service to the former La Marque Independent School District.
She graduated from Prairie View A&M University and returned to her hometown to give back to the community. Her deceased husband, Mack, was also a district educator, coach and College of the Mainland professor.
She continues to contribute as matriarch of her family and co-founder of the African-American Historic Preservation Committee (1867 Settlement) — representing the Britton, Bell, Hobgood and Caldwell families.
Her vision is to see a community center developed and return the arts to Texas City, along with other services to satisfy needs in the area.
Vera Gary will be 96 years old in December. This honor would be fitting for a person who has dedicated her life to service. The nominating form can be found on the Texas City Independent School District's website.
Charlesa Bell Gary
Texas City
(1) comment
While Ms. Gary is deserving, Mr. Ralph C. Allen longtime teacher, Head Football Coach at Lincoln High School, Assist Principal, Principal of Lincoln High School,.and Assistant Principal at LaMarque High School before he retired for a well earned rest is also deserving. Mr. Allen was well respected by parents of the School District because they trusted that he had their children's well being at heart! He was a bridge well used when LMISD decided to usher out segregation, in the ladder sixties, and early seventies, and exist only in a truly integrated environment! Things went smoother for everybody, during the transition, because everybody trusted Coach Allen! He was one of the good guys!
I to think Ms. Gary is also worthy! I know Ms Gary and I played football for Coach Gary! I would say this community is blessed to have two great contributors to our community, who are worthy to be recognized.
