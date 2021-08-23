There's no substitute for first-hand experience. Sharon B. Lewis is the only District 1 candidate who has 30 years of first-hand experience living, working and raising her family in District 1. I've known her personally and professionally for more than those 30 years, and I heartily support her candidacy in this election.
In the article ("Redistricting looms in minority council district race," The Daily News, July 6) it states all three candidates identify infrastructure, economic development, community programs, affordable housing and crime as issues in this race.
Of the candidates, only Lewis, from first-hand experience, can guide council’s focus to actions necessary: to design improved infrastructure that invites economic development opportunities and provides an environment open to incorporation of affordable housing; to direct local resources to community organizations whose work is to identify and assist families and individuals on the road to personal empowerment and productivity; and to support law enforcement initiatives laying the groundwork to decrease crime and increase community law enforcement cooperation in District 1.
Sharon B. Lewis is a strong, intelligent woman of integrity and commitment. She's a woman of faith, family and community. I encourage you to vote for Sharon B. Lewis, listed third on the ballot, the most qualified candidate for city council District 1.
Bonnie Farmer
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.