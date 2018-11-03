From observation over the past years in order to survive and stay in practice, today's medical profession has offered themselves up to statistical medical management companies with a singular thought — the bottom dollar.
The patient is reduced to a numbered object on a ledger, compared to an assembly line program with profit the only objective.
Clinton Little
Santa Fe
