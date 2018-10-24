My wife asked how I'm going to vote. Even though we donated to two Republican presidential candidates, voting Democratic makes sense this time.
Tax cuts that give 5 percent to millionaires, paid for by increasing taxes on home ownership, a great way into the middle class, while giving tax cuts of only 2 percent to those making less than $200,000 is too far right. The rich shouldn't have gotten bigger cuts than the middle class.
Margot Shetterly in her book "Hidden Figures" wrote, “. . . islands where housing, schooling, and every other state-supplied service were left to deteriorate.” This perfectly describes how our far right state lawmakers are supporting Texas public schools. When one considers that Massachusetts spends about $16,000 per student and has the best schools in the world if they were a country. Yet Texas only spends around $9,000, showing our business-friendly policies are being supported by school children, teachers, and property taxpayers who are forced to approve bonds if they want to keep local public schools healthy.
Talk radio hosts say there's no way Republicans can lose the Senate, so voting for a little moderation of the far right mantra is a good thing.
Rodney Dunklee
League City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.