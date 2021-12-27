I write in response to Bill Fullen Sr.'s gross distortion of the events of Jan. 6 ("Jan. 6 wasn't an insurrection," The Daily News, Dec. 23). A violent insurrection did occur on Jan. 6.

Four people died that day, one being a Capitol Hill policeman after being sprayed with bear spray. Five other Capitol Hill police subsequently took their own lives in the days that followed.

Fullen claims there was "minimal damage" to the Capitol. In fact, the damage estimate was $1.5 million dollars, hardly "minimal."

Fullen claimed there were no weapons found on the insurrectionists. How about the flagpole used to impale a Capitol Hill policeman? What about the rioter sentenced recently to over five years in federal prison for using a fire extinguisher as a weapon? What about all the Capitol Hill police injured by bear spray? Over 140 Capitol Hill police were injured, some very seriously. One policeman nearly died when he was repeatedly tased.

Remember the gallows set up in front of the Capitol for the hanging of Mike Pence? Where was the commander-in-chief when all this was going on — watching it all gleefully on television.

This was an insurrection, just a poorly executed one, but perhaps a dress rehearsal for the next one.

Steven Sewell

Texas City

Carlos Ponce

Steven Sewell, an insurrection is a crime under United States statutes - 18 U.S. Code § 2383.

Was ANYONE charged with that crime for events on January 6, 2021? No.

"Four people died that day, one being a Capitol Hill policeman after being sprayed with bear spray. " That's a LIE.

"Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes after riot, medical examiner says"

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/capitol-police-officer-brian-sicknick-died-natural-causes-after-riot-n1264562

The only person who was killed was an unarmed Air Force veteran, Ashli Babbitt, who was killed by a Capitol Hill police officer. The others died from natural causes according to autopsy reports.

Did the $1.5 million number come from an itemized list of ACTUAL damages? No, it came from a plea agreement filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Sedky against Paul Hodgkins. The number used in the preliminary plea agreement was $1,495,326.55. Remember that was a PRELIMINARY number.... In the end, Paul Hodgkins was required to pay only $2000.

Steven Sewell's letter to the Editor has more propaganda in it than facts.

Carlos Ponce

Steven Sewell, if you think $1.5 million is a huge number, think of the more than $2 BILLION in actual damages during the "Summer of love".

"George Floyd Riot Damage Could Cost Insurance Companies Upwards Of $2 Billion"

https://thefederalist.com/2020/09/16/george-floyd-riot-damage-could-cost-insurance-companies-upwards-of-2-billion/

$1.5 million is $1,500,000

$2.0 billion is $2,000,000,000

But charges were mostly dropped against those who attacked police, Federal buildings, private businesses.... Democrats taking care of their own.[rolleyes]

Carlos Ponce

"Where was the commander-in-chief when all this was going on — watching it all gleefully on television."

In reality:

2:30 p.m. The House is abruptly adjourned, and House lawmakers are told to be prepared to hide under their chairs. The Senate chamber is evacuated.

2:38 p.m. Trump tweets: “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

3:13 p.m. Mr. Trump tweets: “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

This doesn't sound "gleefully", Steven Sewell.

