How can destroying pictures and statues fix the past? Some of the population are not only acting childish but fail to understand that history has a meaning but, unfortunately, our children are being taught what really happened to make history relevant.
Rioting and the vandalizing of monuments across the country will not erase history. They're there as a stamp of a timeline this country has endured since the beginning. Granted, some of us have had better than most, but we must use that to create a new beginning for the next generation. Some of our elders that went through the Great Depression will tell us what it was like, and we have to learn from those days to make tomorrow a better way of life.
Inequality and unfairness has happened to all of mankind at some point of their life cycle, but we will never get past this roadblock of life if we only focus on one particular walk of life. We need to join together as all lives matter at this point, and only then can we start a new chapter for the next generation to teach and create a more peaceful life.
Joseph Everett
Texas City
