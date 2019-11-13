Wow.
I was invited by my friend Tony Brown, president of the Galveston Independent School District's board of trustees, to come to Central Middle School on Veterans Day.
There I was introduced to Carrie Hunnicutt and Kenneth Maxwell, along with a number of veterans and school personnel. We were treated to breakfast and ushered into the auditorium where all the students and teachers were seated. There we got a standing ovation when we entered.
Our State Rep. Mayes Middleton gave a good speech and after the ceremony, I was asked to speak to the eighth-grade history class. To me, it was a great day for the veterans who were there to be honored by such a great group of young folks.
Thanks once again to Hunnicutt, Maxwell, Brown and Central Middle School students and personnel for their hospitality.
Eddie Janek
World War II and Koren War veteran
Galveston
