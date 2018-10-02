As the mid-term elections are quickly approaching, please register to vote and follow through with a vote.
Here are several of things that are important to me when casting my vote: Does the candidate have something positive to contribute? Will the person respond to questions with an answer? Will the person reach out to both sides of the aisle? Who is the person beholding to — and do they run a negative or positive campaign?
In the last couple of weeks I posed the same question to both campaigns vying for U.S. senator. It dealt with their vision of Social Security, public housing, and immigration. An answer was received by the Beto O'Rourke campaign within 48 hours; however, no answer from the Ted Cruz campaign. As a matter of fact, since Cruz has been my senator, an answer has never been received — but neither has Sen. John Cornyn.
When voting, consider who has your best interest in mind — and not their own best interest. Please vote as if your future depends on it, because it does.
Jeff Taylor
Galveston
(1) comment
"no answer from the Ted Cruz campaign"
Contact the Senator's office instead of the campaign.
https://www.cruz.senate.gov/?p=email_senator
On Social Security:
"Well, my Mom is here, so I don't think we should be pushing any grannies off cliffs. And, you mis-stated what I've said on entitlement reform. What I've said is for seniors we should make no changes whatsoever, for younger workers we should gradually raise the retirement age, we should have benefits grow more slowly, and we should allow them to keep a portion of their taxes in a personal account that they control, and can pass on to their kids."
On Immigration: ‘Legal, Good. Illegal, Bad.’
In 2013, Sen. Cruz proposed amendments to the “Gang of 8” bill that would strengthen border security, expand green card opportunities, increase high-skilled “H1B” visas, prevent illegal aliens from receiving welfare benefits, and enforce the rule of law. In 2014, Sen. Cruz proposed legislation to prevent Obama from illegally expanding amnesty.
More at:
http://www.ontheissues.org/senate/Ted_Cruz.htm
