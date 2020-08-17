What a pleasure it was to read Mary Beth Bassett’s column ("Beach patrol takes environmental lead," The Daily News, Aug. 15).
Lately, there doesn’t seem to be much good news in any of the media, but this was a "grinner" for me. Also, thanks to Peter Davis and his counterpart in Stavanger, Norway, our lifesaving teams are now using eco-friendly rescue boards.
Hurrah for Peter! Hurrah for our sister city, Stavanger! And hurrah for our beach patrol working to reduce our environmental footprint.
Thanks to all involved in these efforts.
E. T. "Bets" Anderson
Galveston
