In response to the article ("Sounding alarm, groups hope to stop windstorm rate hikes," The Daily News, Oct. 11), the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association shouldn't approve a windstorm insurance rate hike for its coastal customers.
We're already being priced out of the market, and many residents cannot afford their homes. Most of the shipping, petrochemical and industrial traffic comes through the ports of Texas. How do you expect to keep their businesses operational with staff if they cannot afford to live here?
The association should consider other strategies to cover its policies instead of passing increasingly unmanageable and egregious rate hikes to the consumer. Find another way. Otherwise, how else will Texans and many parts of our country get gas, natural gas, or other commodities essential for everyday life?
Thank you for your consideration.
Kelly Ledford
Galveston
