Following several deluges of recent months, I couldn’t help but notice as I walked along the seawall how much of our tax dollars that we spent on refurbishing our beaches had flowed backed into the Gulf of Mexico.
There's very little that we can do to prevent erosion from wave and tidal actions, but we need to do a lot more to minimize erosion from rain runoff from the seawall.
It's nice to have the palm trees, but it's the sandy beach that brings the tourist. That is my opinion, let the Park Board hear from you.
David Dumas
Galveston
And your solution?
