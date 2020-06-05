This is in response to the article by The Associated Press (“Trump warns of military action; Floyd's brother wants peace,” The Daily News, June 2), which had a photo of President Trump standing in front of St. John’s Church holding a Bible in the air.
Trump managed to climb out of his safe bunker to take the short walk for this photo-op after he had the peaceful protesters removed from Lafayette Park using force and tear gas.
Did Trump read anything from the Bible he held aloft? No. Did he pray for anyone or our nation? No. The church and Bible were only political props for him.
What's even more appalling is that Trump’s supporters (including senators and congressmen) had high praise for this “show of strength.” This wasn't a display of strength but the actions of a frightened coward.
I'm convinced that Donald J. Trump is a lying, unethical bully and a corrupt con man. He's an incompetent leader who thrives on division of people and is unable to unite this country. I hope that all the young protesters vote in November, so the United States can be rid of Donald J. Trump as president.
Daniel Pickett
League City
(1) comment
Daniel Pickett is going to be sad when Trump is re-elected in November.[beam]
