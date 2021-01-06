I'm a native Texan who can trace my Lone Star State roots back to the Texas Revolution. Ted Cruz has finally done what no other politician has ever managed to do — he has made me embarrassed to be from Texas.
His seditious actions in challenging the validity of a proper and fair election are abhorrent. His vain grandstanding to posture for a favorable standing within the Trump ranks while Texas COVID cases soar out of control is negligent and despicable.
He will never have my vote.
Cruz should take care of his sick and dying constituents, rather than his own ego.
Jeffrey Wright
Galveston
(9) comments
[thumbup][thumbup]
Don't sweat it! I'll vote for Cruz, but I will never vote for Cornyn again!
I emailed John Cornyn and reminded him he won this last election on Trump's coattails. I asked him to stand with fellow Texan Ted Cruz on the Election Commission. This is what I got in return:
"Thank you for contacting Senator John Cornyn's office.
If you need immediate assistance regarding an urgent or time sensitive matter you are personally experiencing with a federal agency, please call my Dallas office at (972) 239-1310.
If you are seeking information or services from my offices that are NOT related to my Legislative duties, please visit the “For Texans" section of my website for more information.
Warmest Regards,
Senator John Cornyn"[rolleyes]
Ted Cruz is representing the interests of his constituents. He's doing a GREAT job.
If Democrats want to counter him again don't nominate a gun confiscating Hollywood funded Liberal.
I agree completely.
Jeffrey Wright must have been very poor in Civics class or not paying attention. Ted Cruz is a US Senator. According to the Constitution (Both Texas and US) the health of Texans is up to the State officials.
But you're not the only Liberal having problems with the concept of Federalism.
Cruz is a fighter, the DEMS, hate conservatives who fight back!
Ted Cruz is a troll with blood on his hands now. Cornyn is the only honorable senator that Texas has. Oh and while we are at it Weber is a tool and Carlos, Gary and Charles are in denial. Thank god for
The capital police
