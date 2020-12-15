While I was contemplating my Christmas wish list, I realized I have everything I need — my health, a well-stocked refrigerator, working heat and a comfortable home.
So please, family and Santa Claus, don’t send me anything this year. Rather, send those gifts, or better yet, the money you would've spent, to our community’s food pantry or homeless shelter.
Or support an organization that's working hard to provide for our neighbors who are struggling with food insecurity and paying the rent and utilities.
I don’t need anything this Christmas, but I know many who do.
I hope this letter inspires others to do the same. Thank you, family and Santa. Hope to see you next year.
Carol Hollaway
Galveston
