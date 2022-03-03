Country
United States of America US Virgin Islands United States Minor Outlying Islands Canada Mexico, United Mexican States Bahamas, Commonwealth of the Cuba, Republic of Dominican Republic Haiti, Republic of Jamaica Afghanistan Albania, People's Socialist Republic of Algeria, People's Democratic Republic of American Samoa Andorra, Principality of Angola, Republic of Anguilla Antarctica (the territory South of 60 deg S) Antigua and Barbuda Argentina, Argentine Republic Armenia Aruba Australia, Commonwealth of Austria, Republic of Azerbaijan, Republic of Bahrain, Kingdom of Bangladesh, People's Republic of Barbados Belarus Belgium, Kingdom of Belize Benin, People's Republic of Bermuda Bhutan, Kingdom of Bolivia, Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana, Republic of Bouvet Island (Bouvetoya) Brazil, Federative Republic of British Indian Ocean Territory (Chagos Archipelago) British Virgin Islands Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria, People's Republic of Burkina Faso Burundi, Republic of Cambodia, Kingdom of Cameroon, United Republic of Cape Verde, Republic of Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad, Republic of Chile, Republic of China, People's Republic of Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia, Republic of Comoros, Union of the Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, People's Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica, Republic of Cote D'Ivoire, Ivory Coast, Republic of the Cyprus, Republic of Czech Republic Denmark, Kingdom of Djibouti, Republic of Dominica, Commonwealth of Ecuador, Republic of Egypt, Arab Republic of El Salvador, Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Republic of Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji, Republic of the Fiji Islands Finland, Republic of France, French Republic French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon, Gabonese Republic Gambia, Republic of the Georgia Germany Ghana, Republic of Gibraltar Greece, Hellenic Republic Greenland Grenada Guadaloupe Guam Guatemala, Republic of Guinea, Revolutionary
People's Rep'c of Guinea-Bissau, Republic of Guyana, Republic of Heard and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras, Republic of Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of China Hrvatska (Croatia) Hungary, Hungarian People's Republic Iceland, Republic of India, Republic of Indonesia, Republic of Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq, Republic of Ireland Israel, State of Italy, Italian Republic Japan Jordan, Hashemite Kingdom of Kazakhstan, Republic of Kenya, Republic of Kiribati, Republic of Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait, State of Kyrgyz Republic Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon, Lebanese Republic Lesotho, Kingdom of Liberia, Republic of Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein, Principality of Lithuania Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Macao, Special Administrative Region of China Macedonia, the former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar, Republic of Malawi, Republic of Malaysia Maldives, Republic of Mali, Republic of Malta, Republic of Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania, Islamic Republic of Mauritius Mayotte Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco, Principality of Mongolia, Mongolian People's Republic Montserrat Morocco, Kingdom of Mozambique, People's Republic of Myanmar Namibia Nauru, Republic of Nepal, Kingdom of Netherlands Antilles Netherlands, Kingdom of the New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua, Republic of Niger, Republic of the Nigeria, Federal Republic of Niue, Republic of Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway, Kingdom of Oman, Sultanate of Pakistan, Islamic Republic of Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama, Republic of Papua New Guinea Paraguay, Republic of Peru, Republic of Philippines, Republic of the Pitcairn Island Poland, Polish People's Republic Portugal, Portuguese Republic Puerto Rico Qatar, State of Reunion Romania, Socialist Republic of Russian Federation Rwanda, Rwandese Republic Samoa, Independent State of San Marino, Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, Democratic Republic of Saudi Arabia, Kingdom of Senegal, Republic of Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles, Republic of Sierra Leone, Republic of Singapore, Republic of Slovakia (Slovak Republic) Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia, Somali Republic South Africa, Republic of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Spain, Spanish State Sri Lanka, Democratic Socialist Republic of St. Helena St. Kitts and Nevis St. Lucia St. Pierre and Miquelon St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Suriname, Republic of Svalbard & Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland, Kingdom of Sweden, Kingdom of Switzerland, Swiss Confederation Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand, Kingdom of Timor-Leste, Democratic Republic of Togo, Togolese Republic Tokelau (Tokelau Islands) Tonga, Kingdom of Trinidad and Tobago, Republic of Tunisia, Republic of Turkey, Republic of Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda, Republic of Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom of Great Britain & N. Ireland Uruguay, Eastern Republic of Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam, Socialist Republic of Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia, Republic of Zimbabwe
(7) comments
The Orange Dotard says the things his supporters love to hear; you know, white supremacy stuff. Where's my Staples button? "That was easy!"
Thomas Carpenter has lost his marbles......again.
L. Davied Bond, TRUTH will be revealed. And those who hate President Trump will look awfully stupid when it happens. When it happens, I will add to this post.
I am an American alright, and I have put it all on the line for America, as a Public Servant, on the streets of Houston, and as a Fighter in the jungles of our enemy. I say the traitors are Joe Biden and his Crack-Head son Hunter! So lets stop all this,..."are you an American Crap!" TRUMP has done three times as much for me than Joe China has, so I dont want to hear it! Who closed down the Keystone Pipeline? Trump or Joe? Naw, come on who?
Who said, "China is good folks ..folks!" "China dont want to eat our lunch folks!" Who said that? Who got a billion dollar donation from the Bank of China, and XI JINPING? TRUMP or Joe & Hunter? Who got a BIG huge multi million dollar donation from the Mayor of Moscow's wife Trump or Joe China & Hunter? Naw, Naw come on who? Who went to the Ukraine and threatened to withhold billions of dollars in aid from America if the Ukraine officials didn't fire the government official who was investigating fraud by Hunter Biden? Was that Trump or Joe China?
You have been watching CNN to much and to long my friend. You are worried about the GOP Party when Your party is turning criminals loose on law abiding citizens all over this nation! Your party has facilitated DIVISION in this country like nothing since they instituted and supported SLAVERY here back in the day! Every time I turn around y'all are talking about JIM CROW, RACISM, EQUITY, CRT, WHITE SUPREMACY, dividing this nation! Y'all charge White kids as being evil, and oppressors in the schools and influence African-Americans to think somebody owe them something, and that they are inferior because they are Black! That is the biggest lie let out of HELL & the Radical Liberals knows it! Trump was the reason Putin did not try the Cow-Boy crap on him that he tried on Obama, and is doing now on Joe China! You will note that Putin was not DUMB enough to do this when Trump was President! Think about it!
If I was a few years younger, I would be in the Ukraine now! It doesn't set well with me to watch 6-7 of the richest, most powerful nations on the planet to set back and watch one idiotic, power hungry moron massacre hundred of thousands of innocent men, women, kids and babies! Joe China watched Putin massing his troops & weapons on the Ukraine's borders for months and he and his SO CALLED ALLIES did NOTHING!!! I think you ought to LOOK up the definition of traitor before slinging that word around loosely like you have. I just paid 15 dollars for gasoline and got a little over 3 gallons! Who caused that Trump or Joe China? I digress!
PS All this and this NUT y'all call leader is still buying oil from guess who? Russia! He approved Putin's pipeline to Germany and the EU, AND KILLED THE KEYSTONE PIPELINE SUPPLYING OIL AND JOBS TO AMERICA!!!!!! Who is a traitor? I digress again. Good night! I am very disappointed!
I think you may have the cart before the horse. Our disgraced and defeated former president isn't some piece of dead rat discovered in the bottom of a bucket of fried chicken, he's exactly what our world of infotainment demanded.
You see, a good fraction (about 30%) of Americans have surrendered their personal autonomy to a bunch of talking heads employed by some of the wealthiest individuals on the planet to lie to them, all day, every day, day after day, forever. For these brain dead losers, the day starts on AM radio with Glenn Beck, then for decades it was Rush Limbaugh (I hear there's a new Punch and Judy Show in his old time slot), then comes Hannity, followed by whatever B-list talking head your locality has - ours is Michael Berry - then they switch to Fox TV for Tucker, then a second dose of Hannity, and finish off with Laura, or a stroll through Q-Anon, OAN or Newsmax. The puppetmasters set the agenda, and the puppets do exactly as they are told.
Their entire worldview is shaped by these voices. Can you imagine - opening up your brain and soul to feed off of this pablum for several hours each day, for 20 or 30 years? To quote Neil deGrasse Tyson, "Objective truths are established by evidence. Personal truths by faith. Political truths by incessant repetition."
This might all be fine if this pablum contained the recommended daily allowance of truth, logic, and reason, but it doesn't. It's all just sad theater, made up of half-truths, conspiracy theories, innuendo, and outright lies. All designed to titillate the righteous indignation of people who - having surrendered their own intellectual and moral agency to a handful of social media "influencers" - are simply no longer capable of thinking independently or critically.
So, it should be no surprise that when a semi-literate conman with no appreciation of art, science, history, literature, philosophy, or political science, who has never earned an honest wage in his life shows up on the TV telling them that they are all victims of modernity, liberalism and brown people, then, OF COURSE, they're going to elect him president.
You can list the sins, faults, and crimes of our disgraced and defeated former president all you want. It will do no good - because these people won't believe you. They can't believe you. They can only believe the bizarro world of ultra-partisan manipulation they've been feeding on for years and years. They are so emotionally invested in these lies that they are beyond the reach of simple objective truth.
I want to be clear - I'm not talking about principled conservatives - I'm talking about puppets. And puppets come in all varieties, not just conservatives. If you're not sure if you're a puppet, there's a simple test. If you can't see or feel the strings anymore, congratulations - you're a puppet.
Bailey's the puppet.
Oh boy! The prophets are back. And what scintillating repartee! Such righteous outrage, the prominent characteristic of a true MAGA, the cult of "F*** your feelings!"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.