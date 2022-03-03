What is it with the Republican Party? Why is the Grand Old Party so invested in Donald Trump?

He's the biggest liar that has ever run and actually become the president of the United States. While in office, he climbed in bed with our worst enemies, autocratic dictators like Vladimir Putin, whom he called a “genius” concerning his moves on Ukraine.

He told the world that he fell in love with Kim Jong-un, the North Korean dictator building up an arsenal of missiles. And, he incited an insurrection.

In my opinion, he has committed tax fraud. This week, he continues to praise Putin while calling our leaders “dummies.”

Some call it treason, others called it aiding and abetting the enemy.

If any ordinary citizen had committed even one of these offenses, he would already be in prison. Yet, Trump is still walking free and GOP Trump supporters are following him like robots.

They tell me that no one is above the law, but apparently that doesn’t include Trump. As far as the Republicans are concerned, I keep asking myself, “Are they Americans or do they just live in America?”

Enough. It’s time we all got back to being Americans.

L. Davied Bond

Dickinson

tom carpenter
Thomas Carpenter

The Orange Dotard says the things his supporters love to hear; you know, white supremacy stuff. Where's my Staples button? "That was easy!"

Carlos Ponce

Thomas Carpenter has lost his marbles......again.

Carlos Ponce

L. Davied Bond, TRUTH will be revealed. And those who hate President Trump will look awfully stupid when it happens. When it happens, I will add to this post.

Charles Douglas

I am an American alright, and I have put it all on the line for America, as a Public Servant, on the streets of Houston, and as a Fighter in the jungles of our enemy. I say the traitors are Joe Biden and his Crack-Head son Hunter! So lets stop all this,..."are you an American Crap!" TRUMP has done three times as much for me than Joe China has, so I dont want to hear it! Who closed down the Keystone Pipeline? Trump or Joe? Naw, come on who?

Who said, "China is good folks ..folks!" "China dont want to eat our lunch folks!" Who said that? Who got a billion dollar donation from the Bank of China, and XI JINPING? TRUMP or Joe & Hunter? Who got a BIG huge multi million dollar donation from the Mayor of Moscow's wife Trump or Joe China & Hunter? Naw, Naw come on who? Who went to the Ukraine and threatened to withhold billions of dollars in aid from America if the Ukraine officials didn't fire the government official who was investigating fraud by Hunter Biden? Was that Trump or Joe China?

You have been watching CNN to much and to long my friend. You are worried about the GOP Party when Your party is turning criminals loose on law abiding citizens all over this nation! Your party has facilitated DIVISION in this country like nothing since they instituted and supported SLAVERY here back in the day! Every time I turn around y'all are talking about JIM CROW, RACISM, EQUITY, CRT, WHITE SUPREMACY, dividing this nation! Y'all charge White kids as being evil, and oppressors in the schools and influence African-Americans to think somebody owe them something, and that they are inferior because they are Black! That is the biggest lie let out of HELL & the Radical Liberals knows it! Trump was the reason Putin did not try the Cow-Boy crap on him that he tried on Obama, and is doing now on Joe China! You will note that Putin was not DUMB enough to do this when Trump was President! Think about it!

If I was a few years younger, I would be in the Ukraine now! It doesn't set well with me to watch 6-7 of the richest, most powerful nations on the planet to set back and watch one idiotic, power hungry moron massacre hundred of thousands of innocent men, women, kids and babies! Joe China watched Putin massing his troops & weapons on the Ukraine's borders for months and he and his SO CALLED ALLIES did NOTHING!!! I think you ought to LOOK up the definition of traitor before slinging that word around loosely like you have. I just paid 15 dollars for gasoline and got a little over 3 gallons! Who caused that Trump or Joe China? I digress!

PS All this and this NUT y'all call leader is still buying oil from guess who? Russia! He approved Putin's pipeline to Germany and the EU, AND KILLED THE KEYSTONE PIPELINE SUPPLYING OIL AND JOBS TO AMERICA!!!!!! Who is a traitor? I digress again. Good night! I am very disappointed!

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

I think you may have the cart before the horse. Our disgraced and defeated former president isn't some piece of dead rat discovered in the bottom of a bucket of fried chicken, he's exactly what our world of infotainment demanded.

You see, a good fraction (about 30%) of Americans have surrendered their personal autonomy to a bunch of talking heads employed by some of the wealthiest individuals on the planet to lie to them, all day, every day, day after day, forever. For these brain dead losers, the day starts on AM radio with Glenn Beck, then for decades it was Rush Limbaugh (I hear there's a new Punch and Judy Show in his old time slot), then comes Hannity, followed by whatever B-list talking head your locality has - ours is Michael Berry - then they switch to Fox TV for Tucker, then a second dose of Hannity, and finish off with Laura, or a stroll through Q-Anon, OAN or Newsmax. The puppetmasters set the agenda, and the puppets do exactly as they are told.

Their entire worldview is shaped by these voices. Can you imagine - opening up your brain and soul to feed off of this pablum for several hours each day, for 20 or 30 years? To quote Neil deGrasse Tyson, "Objective truths are established by evidence. Personal truths by faith. Political truths by incessant repetition."

This might all be fine if this pablum contained the recommended daily allowance of truth, logic, and reason, but it doesn't. It's all just sad theater, made up of half-truths, conspiracy theories, innuendo, and outright lies. All designed to titillate the righteous indignation of people who - having surrendered their own intellectual and moral agency to a handful of social media "influencers" - are simply no longer capable of thinking independently or critically.

So, it should be no surprise that when a semi-literate conman with no appreciation of art, science, history, literature, philosophy, or political science, who has never earned an honest wage in his life shows up on the TV telling them that they are all victims of modernity, liberalism and brown people, then, OF COURSE, they're going to elect him president.

You can list the sins, faults, and crimes of our disgraced and defeated former president all you want. It will do no good - because these people won't believe you. They can't believe you. They can only believe the bizarro world of ultra-partisan manipulation they've been feeding on for years and years. They are so emotionally invested in these lies that they are beyond the reach of simple objective truth.

I want to be clear - I'm not talking about principled conservatives - I'm talking about puppets. And puppets come in all varieties, not just conservatives. If you're not sure if you're a puppet, there's a simple test. If you can't see or feel the strings anymore, congratulations - you're a puppet.

Carlos Ponce

Bailey's the puppet.

tom carpenter
Thomas Carpenter

Oh boy! The prophets are back. And what scintillating repartee! Such righteous outrage, the prominent characteristic of a true MAGA, the cult of "F*** your feelings!"

