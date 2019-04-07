We were honored to receive the following invitation: The Commanding General, III Corps and Fort Hood request the pleasure of your company at the awarding of the Distinguished Service Cross to retired Sgt. Daniel Cowart at Cooper Field, 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters, Fort Hood, Texas.
Cowart, assigned to the Army's 1st Cavalry Division, was severely injured in Iraq on May 13, 2007.
The ceremony was for him — and him alone — and more than 1,000 people attended.
The ceremony opened with the Army band parading down the parade grounds. A two-star general gave Cowart his award. Cowart made an awesome speech, thanking everyone for attending. Then the band played while the entire assembly sang. Cannons fired, a double horse and covered wagon racing down the grounds, followed by the mounted calvary firing guns and some their swords drawn; then ended by four Blackhawk helicopters about 50 feet off the ground hurtling down the parade grounds.
We're so proud that Cowart and his precious family live in Santa Fe. We're so proud of his wife Sarah and their twin daughters, who themselves are American heroes, and we're proud that Sarah is a part of our team here at Haak Winery.
Gladys Haak
Santa Fe
