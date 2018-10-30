Dear city council members: Why are tourist allowed to rent four-person bikes and use them on the sidewalks along Seawall Boulevard, while we, as taxpayers, aren't allowed to do the same with our golf carts?
It seems unfair to keep taxpayers from enjoying the Gulf of Mexico while allowing non-payers to do so. We understand that encouraging tourism is good for business, but what about those of us who are the cities taxpayers?
At the very least we should be able to enjoy what we pay for.
William Orr
Galveston
