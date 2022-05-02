I was born in Galveston in 1948. I'm the president of the Galveston Coalition for Justice. I'm writing this because it has come to our attention that there's a rumor going around that our mayor is a racist. This is the furthest thing from the truth.

I've known Mayor Craig Brown and his wife for quite a few years and they've never given me the impression that they're anything but good God-fearing people.

They're members of Reedy Chapel AME Church, the Galveston chapter of the NAACP and many other organizations that have an array of individuals from around the spectrum of cultures that deal with ethnicities.

To whomever is saying this, if you don't have the receipts to prove it, be quiet and keep those thoughts to yourself because us God-fearing people aren't willing to allow the devil into our mix.

Let us not let the outsiders come in and tarnish the name of any of out great residents.

Leon Phillips II

Galveston

C. Patterson

Thank you! This needed to be said and heard

Noel Spencer

Leon, very well said and accurate. My wife and I have known Craig and Angela now for over 15 years. Those that are saying that are big liars and should be called out as such ( and they know they are liars )

