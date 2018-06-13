Well I guess it was inevitable. Despite our former publisher writing about his morning jogs on the seawall, seeing dirty diapers and used condoms, we’ve been discovered!
We had a glimpse Memorial Day weekend how alluring Galveston can be with a blue-green Gulf of Mexico attracting many more tourists and second homebuyers.
If you know the "Galveston Crab Story," perhaps now you realize why they pull their comrade back into the hole. They’re preventing him from going to Houston and telling all his friends to come to Galveston, buy up the land and recreate a Miami Beach.
In the District 5 race, candidate Carol Hollaway has spent her career with the Corp of Engineers working on water management and storm drainage issues. Her opponent, John Paul Listowski, is a second home developer. Now "developer" isn’t a dirty word by any means, but we live on an island, and there’s only so much land to build on.
John Paul is a good guy. He’s sacrificed many hours serving on numerous city boards. I just think in these high rolling times in Galveston, a mature, neighborhood-oriented conservationist like Carol Hollaway will choose a wiser path forward for those of us living here.
Bill Hynek
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.