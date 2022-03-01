On Election Day, I voted and stood in line to do so; however, my wife didn't as she's not physically able to do so. Why? Because neither of us got our mail-in ballot sent to us.

We're both legally qualified to participate and have done so for the past few years — except this year. We waited until it was too late to submit a new application. We didn't expect not to get one.

Guess we didn't read the fine print in the "new improved" voting regulations about mail-in ballots.

Now I'm wondering how many more are like my wife and I? Read that mail-in ballots were down this year. Really? Maybe because they were never mailed out like it was done in the past and many fell into the same predicament we did.

The new voting system is either broke or designed to be so convoluted it fails "the smell" test.

John Dupla

League City

0
0
0
1
0

Locations

(5) comments

Craig Mason

John, it is designed to hinder your constitutional right to vote. Until we vote the folks that came up with this convoluted mess, out of office, expect more restrictive rules.

Report Add Reply
Carlos Ponce

No Craig, it was not. It was designed for vote integrity.

Report Add Reply
Gary Miller

OR It's working so good only voters who read and follow the instructions can use it? It isn't, as was advised, not the old way. Thousands who read and followed the instructions had no problem.

Report Add Reply
Carlos Ponce

"Guess we didn't read the fine print ..." Hyperbolic. The so called "fine print" wasn't that small.

Report Add Reply
Carlos Ponce

"I voted and stood in line to do so; however, my wife didn't as she's not physically able to do so." If she can get into a car she could do curbside voting.

"Curbside Voting:

If a voter is physically unable to enter the polling place, he or she may ask that an election officer bring a ballot to the entrance of the polling place or to a car parked at the curbside. After the voter marks the ballot, they will give it to the election officer, who will put it in the ballot box. Or, at the voter’s request, a companion may hand the voter a ballot and deposit it for him or her.:

If you plan to go alone to vote curbside, it is wise to call ahead so election officials will expect you. Generally speaking, you may vote curbside during the early voting period or on Election Day."

https://www.votetexas.gov/voting/curbside-voting.html

Report Add Reply

