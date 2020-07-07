Have people forgotten there's only one name that can save and protect you? That name is Jesus. Not a mask, glove or hand sanitizer.
Have we all forgotten what Jesus died on that cross for? What he shed his blood for? What communion is all about?
Where are the real Christians and leaders at now? Covered up behind face masks? If you're truly anointed you should be out uncovered and preaching the true gospel.
Lisa McCoy
Texas City
No thanks. I'll listen to scientists and facts.
I am with you. How presumptuous to assume everyone shares her same faith, too.
