In response to the letter by John Paul Listowski ("Letter on my voting record was blatantly inaccurate," The Daily News, June 15): Mea Culpa. I am sorry.
A knowledgeable friend, citing opposite planning commission votes on releasing the Porretto Beach easements, asked if I would write a letter in support of Carol Hollaway. Being both in favor of Carol Hollaway and opposed to the city’s release of those easements, I readily agreed. I pulled up some back issues of The Daily News to make sure I had information on the current status of the easements, but regrettably, did not verify the accuracy of the information I’d been given on the votes.
Although my source expressed deep and sincere embarrassment to me about misremembering, it was my name on the letter and my responsibility for the mistake.
I have certainly done a disservice to John Paul Listowski and likely to Carol Hollaway as well.
“Trust but verify” is not just a slogan, it’s a wisdom I will remember going forward.
Stan Obloy
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.