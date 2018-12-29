Now that Christmas is over, what shall we do with all the real trees?
I wanted to get the word out as to what to do with them. I suggested that the trees should be placed at a location in and around the Galveston area to help build up our sand dunes. A collection point should be established so as tree owners can drop them off for distribution.
Ed Matthews
Hitchcock
Do you recall all the Christmas trees & picket fencing pat San Luis bridge
heading down to Red Snapper Inn. All along the beach after Rita 2005
100's of them.
