I was always under the impression that my hometown newspaper "always" and "only" printed the "truth."
Evidently, I've been mistaken when The Daily News printed the letter by Leemar Oliver ("Democrats proving to be the party of incompetence," The Daily News, April 30). There's absolutely no truth in this "Trumper's" statement.
The letter lacks comparisons. That is, which Republican governor has a population equal to New York, California or the other states he mentioned? He can throw out statistics, but they're not relevant to the state's populations. It only stands to reason that the more people in the state, the more cases of coronavirus will occur.
George A. Laiacona Jr.
Galveston
(1) comment
It IS news for the paper to publish what is on its readers' minds, and I think it's important to know who and why people think differently than me. I used to climb the walls when the professor at College of the Mainland wrote Guest Columns that were so opposed to what I believe; however, when I came to and thought about it, I was glad to see that his students parents also knew what he believed and was teaching. They could then counsel them appropriately.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.