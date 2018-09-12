As a member of the Friends of Downtown Friendswood Association, when I first heard about the carousel for Stevenson Park, I envisioned a beautiful Saturday with a grandchild walking hand-in-hand through its quiet, green trails, then going over and riding the carousel.
With enthusiasm I volunteered to serve on the business committee tasked with making sure that this donated carousel would earn enough to cover its ongoing costs.
We concluded the carousel could be expected to draw from a 20-mile radius of the park, which encompasses a population mass approaching 400,000 nonresidents. And here's where my concerns began.
Would the quiet walks in the park we've all long enjoyed with perhaps 100 or so other Friendswood residents be lost forever as scores and scores of nonresidents descend on the park each Saturday as they do now with our once-a-year events like Fourth of July, Halloween, Santa in the Park and the car show? What will traffic in this area be like when our city hits buildout and adds 20 percent more of our own residents?
In short, would this quiet, downtown oasis be forever changed? It's these considerations and others that have caused me to rethink the carousel.
David O'Farrel
Friendswood
