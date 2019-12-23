No one "belongs" in public office. Jackie Peden is a candidate for Galveston County tax assessor. Jackie and Chris raised a family in Galveston County, and she works with her husband and daughter in their family business. Jackie runs marathons and likes all things Disney.
The decision to seek public office comes with many challenges, such as strangers questioning one's integrity. Jackie is faithful, honest and trustworthy. I have complete confidence in her ability to get any job done that she sets her will to accomplish.
Conservatives believe it’s important to elect people with similar values. Public office is a privilege to serve, and it should be a limited privilege. Term limits exist for many elected positions. It's natural when someone holds an office for more than 15 years that it becomes part of their identity. Turnover for publicly held offices helps ensure our public institutions are given rejuvenation — no officeholder is irreplaceable. It’s a positive to have a variety of multiple candidates for any office.
No matter what "state leadership" or the "Republican Party" wants as it relates to our Galveston County elections, what do the residents of Galveston County want for their local government? I'm voting for Jackie Peden.
Matt Fleming
Friendswood
