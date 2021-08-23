I've been a friend and colleague of Mary Branum for over 10 years. Branum has consistently demonstrated her leadership, integrity and business management skills. These qualities have made her a respected and successful businesswoman and community leader.
Branum has volunteered endless hours for many of Galveston's charitable and nonprofit organizations. For years, she has also served on city committees and chaired several city and local boards. Her business expertise and fiscal responsibility has served and guided all these committees and boards successfully.
Branum has always been an advocate for neighborhood preservation in District 1. She has worked tirelessly with state representatives and has testified at the Texas Legislature to ensure residential rights are represented.
Branum is committed to maintaining a balance between residents and tourism. Branum has a strong voice for Galveston's arts and historic preservation. She believes Galveston's history, architecture and diversity is what makes the island unique.
Branum has no problem articulating her viewpoints on what's important for her community. She has a proven record and is the right choice for District 1 councilwoman.
Ron Venable
Galveston
