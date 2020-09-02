I'm starting to wonder whether or not The Daily News really supports social distancing and mask-wearing in public.
The editorial page would lead you to think so, but your Bulletin Board, something you have absolute control over, continues to publish pictures of people without masks standing far too close together while receiving their awards and donations.
Social distancing and masking are difficult for most of us to get used to; it would help to see photos of prominent locals doing the right thing, instead of acting like the pandemic is over.
Rick Altemose
Galveston
Editor's note: The newspaper's responsibility, and only interest, is to accurately report the news, not to engage in censorship. When the editors attempt to influence, we do so overtly on the Opinion page, not covertly by making photographs disappear, which is abetting creation of a false reality. Moreover, we trust readers have sense to exercise their own agency. For instance, if we publish a photograph of a car that has run into a tree, we trust our readers won't all follow suit.
