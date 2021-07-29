In response to the letter by Lynn Parks (“It’s time for Galveston to take the trash out,” The Daily News, July 27): Let's look at the totals. The item on my bill for garbage costs $20.48, with a recycling charge (which I don’t use) of $1.96, plus sales tax of $1.85 for a total of $24.29. Then the item titled sewer costs $37.04.
When adding the two items listed on my bill, it comes to a total of $61.33.
My water bill charge is $28.58. I’ve always found the water bill in Galveston to be excessive. My total bill each month amounts to over $85, which I find very excessive.
To begin with, we never asked for these automated trucks and why do we as residents have to pay for their maintenance? That should be the responsibility of the city.
This is one of the reasons so many people cross the causeway to live. It's too expensive to live in Galveston, when it’s the tourists who receive the royal treatment at the cost of the residents of Galveston.
Charles McVey
Galveston
