A new change under the Center for Medicare and Medicaid could soon alter whether Medicare will continue to cover a life-saving procedure called Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR).
TAVR is minimally invasive surgery that repairs the heart valve for the millions of Americans, including me, who’ve been diagnosed with aortic stenosis, a serious heart valve disease.
This issue is personal for me. Before TAVR, open heart surgery was the only option for aortic stenosis patients. And in my experience, open heart surgery was extremely painful and took me nearly six months to fully recover from. For TAVR patients, recovery time is cut down from months to days.
While TAVR might not be the right choice for every patient, it should certainly continue to be an option for patients covered by Medicare. Rather than restrict access and funding for TAVR, CMS should encourage medical professionals to help patients decide which option is right for them.
Martha Lovstad
Patient advocate for the Heart Valve Disease Policy Task Force
The Woodlands
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.