Recently, I looked through the December edition of Coast magazine. Nice stories. Nice photos. Nice people. And yet, it doesn’t genuinely reflect the people who live in Galveston County. I see photo after photo, story after story, about one group of individuals: the white community.

I bring this up not to be confrontational but to be informational. This isn't new. It’s always been like this in the print media. But we know better now.

Pretending we don’t see color isn't the point. To be aware of the larger perspective is. I cannot imagine what it's like to be not-white and thumb through magazine pages where I don't see myself. After so long, it may feel familiar but not feel good.

Our responsibility to ourselves and to others is to pay attention and to be more thoughtful about what we unconsciously accept. I don’t believe the editor of Coast magazine intentionally publishes mostly white content. But it's possible for them, as well as Galveston County businesses and advertisers, to intentionally examine their future choices with an eye to the fullness and beauty of the Galveston community.

Kathleen Sukiennik

Galveston

Carlos Ponce

I see ........ WHITE people! [scared] - Kathleen Sukiennik

https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/galvestoncountytexas

According to the US Census 80.3% of Galveston Countians are white. So it makes sense that pictures of locals would reflect that.

I enjoy Coast Magazine!

I see ...... people. I don't look at what color or ethnicity they are.

I suggest Kathleen Sukiennik not judge the content of the magazine based on the skin color of those portrayed. That's RACIST. How sad![crying]

To do what Kathleen Sukiennik suggests means the editors would have to count every face pictured to fit a racial profile. That's not good.

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

I've also noticed this.

