Frank Maceo is the only candidate for District 3 who has an actual plan to make the island a better place to live, work and raise a family. The city has made so much progress in the 11 years since my wife and I moved to the East End, yet there's so much more work to do.
Frank’s plan to spend more hotel occupancy tax dollars on historic preservation that will benefit both the residents and tourism industry is the kind of foresight our city leaders need.
Frank worked hard as a city councilman to secure the funds necessary to add streetlights and alley lights to protect our neighborhood from property crime, while also enhancing the neighborhood’s historic character.
More than anything, as my fellow veteran, I trust that when Frank takes his oath of office, he means it and will live up to it. My wife Erin and I encourage all our neighbors in the East End to vote Frank Maceo to once again represent District 3 on Galveston City Council.
Patrick Gurski
Galveston
