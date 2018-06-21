Why is America playing games with innocent children of immigrants? America’s innocent beloved children are being killed at home, school, church and in the streets by Americans while we bully other countries with lies, saying God is on our side to mistreat and abuse those in desperate places. Disgusting!
We will reap what we sow. This is war.
All these 100 years, good Americans have unselfishly perished to give birth to freedom, hope, justice for all people, only now to suffer miscarriages under this Trump administration. Are we willing to gain the whole world and lose our souls? This is a morality matter, not about party. It's an affliction we will beat.
I am for border control, I want what is good for America. As a master level school social worker, state and community activist, I have dedicated over 40 years supporting and promoting all children. I can honestly say my humble disadvantages as a youth made me feel as an immigrant in my own country, but compassionate people led me to appreciate and yield unconditional love to children.
Yours, mine and theirs.
Lois Henderson-Jones
La Marque
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.