The Texas City Independent School District has gone through extra measures to keep everyone safe inside its campuses, but coming and going to and from schools, not so much.
You have two major campuses basically on top of one another with two different bell schedules, but the school zone times are too close together to allow for a safe method for pedestrians or motorist. Then, four crossing guards control these locations, but you go out to a separate location where the roadway is totally busier and the speed limit in the school zone is faster, and you only have one crossing guard.
How many of these people are actually trained in traffic control to conduct these duties on these type of roadways? The police department should go through and focus patrol efforts within the zones to keep people safe and to ensure that our children arrive safely on campus, rather than be worried about the same old speed trap areas that should be left to the proper entities; state Highway 146 and Interstate 45 are prime examples.
I guess the purchasing of weapons for each campus exceeds the importance of getting to school safely.
Joseph Everett
Texas City
