I’m a NASA employee who is furloughed and not receiving a paycheck as long as the government is shut down. For what it’s worth, this is entirely Trump’s fault.

Congress sent him a bill funding the government before he was sad because Ann Coulter and Rush Limbaugh decided to blow a gasket. For the record, I don’t recall voting for them.

I'm worried about my next paycheck. As a child, we were almost homeless because my Dad was a disabled veteran and we couldn’t afford his medical bills. But I got a degree and now I’m at NASA ... having to worry that I can’t pay my bills because Trump decided to shut down the government.

Why do Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, and U.S. Rep. Randy Weber still stand by this traitor? It’s disgusting.

Holly Griffith

Kemah

