Saturday is Election Day. There are several important issues and a number of candidates biding for various positions. I'm urging voters to consider these two ballot entries: Texas City Independent School District Trustee At-Large position and College of the Mainland Proposition A.
Due to a complicated electoral boundary demarcation, I would like to highlight the voter registration codes on your voter registration card. Check first that your card is colored orange and valid through Dec. 31. Then look at the codes table on your card.
If you have codes: SCHOOL S18 and COLG J05, you're eligible to vote for the school district and the college. The number following these codes notes your specific district representative. To see your own sample ballot, visit www.galvestonvotes.org/election/may-2021-entity-elections/
Finally, and after having reviewed and evaluated the district's trustee at-large candidates and the college's Proposition A, I'm urging your support in electing Dr. Nelson Juarez for the trustee at-large position and "for" the college's Proposition A.
We must continue to effectively serve the growing needs of all our students and community. It's imperative that we support the effective programs, mission and vision of our current school district and college boards and administration.
José Boix
Texas City
