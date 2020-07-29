Time to rethink brick-and-mortar education? If one thing has been clearly shown these past several months, it's that we presently have the technology for students to learn remotely and be successful doing it.
Today's youths are plugged in more than any generation before and have demonstrated that they have the adaptability that previous generations would have struggled with.
What this does is present an opportunity that few cities and school districts have had in the past. With an aging Ball High School that the district has neglected ("deferred maintenance") and a looming quarter billion dollar bond proposal for one, now may be the best time to halt the cycle of ever-escalating education costs.
Invest the current tax dollars in lasting technology infrastructure for the students and the teachers. By having schooling remote you no longer need a large-footprint school and the costs of continual cleaning, maintenance and policing. These costs alone could offset the technology investment.
Gut and rework a portion of the existing Ball High School to house the technology. The remaining structures could be razed and the rest of the land used for much needed low-income housing.
Mark Chevalier
Galveston
