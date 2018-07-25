Thanks to Bernard Davis, Nick Colombo, and now Barbara Sanderson, our parks have always been taken care of; and that includes Little League, Pony, Colt and American Legion. Also throw in Ball High, Kirwin and O'Connell schools.
We have gone a step ahead as the new baseball complex at Crockett Park is just great. The June 28 dedication was one great night thanks to Sanderson and her staff at the Galveston Parks and Recreation Department.
The folks who really helped were many; and just to name a few were B.J. Herz, Ellen Perry, Charlyn Vaiani, Meg Janek, Craig Janek, Amy Bly and Kara Harrison. A big thanks also goes to Mayor Jim Yarbrough, City Manager Brian Maxwell and the city council. I know I have left out some folks — and I apologize — as there were many folks involved.
What a wonderful field to start the season off. It’s great living in Galveston.
Eddie Janek
Galveston
