Galveston drainage problems can be solved.
The water from city streets drains into pipes that empty into the bay or Gulf. A holding tank at the end of each pipe to collect this water, and when three-fourths full, can be pumped out with high pressure pumps. The pumps would shoot the water 20 feet into the air at a 45 degree angle into the bay or Gulf. That should be well above high tides.
Floats and cut-off valves in tanks will control the pumps. A skimmer in tanks to remove trash before it is pumped out can empty automatically into trash container, which can be removed by trucks emptied and another replaced.
A generator for electricity should also be installed at each site to automatically come on. Sites can be covered by steel buildings and/or concrete building to withstand hurricanes. Engineers will have to figure size of tanks for each site, safety around areas, and gallons per minute for pumps, etc.
Federal Emergency Management Agency monies could be used to cover costs.
Joseph M. Garcia
Hitchcock
