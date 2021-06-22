In response to the letter by George A. Laiacona Jr. ("Texas legislators' lack of concern is disheartening," The Daily News, June 18): I'm tired of hearing people distort election integrity legislation with voter suppression.
Let me use an analogy to illustrate the difference: A bartender not serving someone because they're Jewish would be suppression. A bartender not serving someone because they're not 21 would be integrity.
If you cannot verify the identity of the person who presents themselves to vote, you cannot say that you have election integrity. If you don't have election integrity, whether you suppress the vote or not doesn't really matter now, does it?
David Wilson
Galveston
