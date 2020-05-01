Can the authorities tell you that you and the passengers in your car have to use seatbelts or you can be fined?
That you can't burn something — even in a burn area — on a no-burn day?
That you can't run a red light just because you don't see anyone in the intersection?
That you can't shoot bullets into the air in celebration without potentially facing legal consequences?
That workers in a restaurant or food store must wash their hands after using the bathroom or the establishment can be fined or closed?
Then why on Earth can't the authorities tell you that you have to wear a mask?
Like the examples above, it's not primarily for your protection; it's to stop spreading infection and possibly death to others.
Just because you feel fine doesn't mean you're not infected.
Patricia Jakobi
Galveston
