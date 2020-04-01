In response to the story ("City closes beaches as visitors still flock to island," The Daily News, March 30): We're going to miss our daily walks here at Pirates Beach. How about letting us on between sunrise and 9:30 a.m. while the partiers are sleeping?
Catherine Athearn
Galveston
